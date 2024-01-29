Germany Wants To Share Its Knowledge With Like Azerbaijan In Water Management

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Germany wants to
share its knowledge, its experience with countries like Azerbaijan
and try to find common solutions for water management, Jennifer
Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany
for International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry,
said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.
“Germany has a lot of experience that we're also ready to share.
I think that it is a very important issue,” she said.
Morgan believes that Azerbaijan needs to look at the ways of
building a more resilient ecosystem around the Caspian Sea, but
also in the country or the region as a whole to making sure that it
has water resources for the coming decades.
“I think there's a lot of global experience on that. Germany is
in the process of doing an adaptation law. We're looking at every
single sector. One of the outcomes of the last COP was to go much
more in depth on water, food, energy. I think it would be in
Azerbaijan's own interest to be also looking into it,” she
added.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.