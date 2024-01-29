Germany Wants To Share Its Knowledge With Like Azerbaijan In Water Management

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Germany wants to share its knowledge, its experience with countries like Azerbaijan and try to find common solutions for water management, Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“Germany has a lot of experience that we're also ready to share. I think that it is a very important issue,” she said.

Morgan believes that Azerbaijan needs to look at the ways of building a more resilient ecosystem around the Caspian Sea, but also in the country or the region as a whole to making sure that it has water resources for the coming decades.

“I think there's a lot of global experience on that. Germany is in the process of doing an adaptation law. We're looking at every single sector. One of the outcomes of the last COP was to go much more in depth on water, food, energy. I think it would be in Azerbaijan's own interest to be also looking into it,” she added.

