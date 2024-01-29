Many Of COP28 Decisions From Will Need To See Mechanisms Of Implementing At COP 29 - Jennifer Morgan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Many of the
decisions from COP28 will need to see mechanisms and ways of
implementing them at COP 29 in Azerbaijan, Jennifer Morgan,
Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for
International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry said
answering Trend 's question during a press conference in
Baku.
She noted that for example, one key mechanism is related to
nationally determined contributions and certainly, the
financing.
Morgan noted that it is important to get more and more clarity
about how countries develop their nationally determined
contributions.
“How do you make sure that the next round of NDCs are more in
line with the 1.5 degrees target? Those issues are on the agenda
this year,” she said.
She pointed out the importance of economic shift and
transformation needed around the world.
“How the presidency can be engaging in those discussions whether
they be at the World Bank, whether they be at the IMF, so that the
financial system is moving in that direction, as well,” added
Morgan.
She believes that Azerbaijan can be working with the UAE to
build from last year, and also to prepare for the Brazilian
COP.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the
event in November this year.
