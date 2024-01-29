               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Head Of Foreign Policy Department Of Presidential Administration Meets With Pakistani Ambassador To Azerbaijan


1/29/2024 9:37:07 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Trend reports.

The sides have discussed bilateral agenda and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

"Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship has deepened over the years and 2024 will give a new impetus to our bilateral ties," the ambassador noted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783701

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search