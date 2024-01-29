Head Of Foreign Policy Department Of Presidential Administration Meets With Pakistani Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Pakistani
Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Trend reports.
The sides have discussed bilateral agenda and issues of mutual
interest during the meeting.
"Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship has deepened over the years and
2024 will give a new impetus to our bilateral ties," the ambassador
noted.
