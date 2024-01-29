Azerbaijan, World Bank View Countrywide Economic Development Priorities (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan and
the World Bank (WB) have discussed priority tasks for the country's
economic development, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the WB manager in
Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister.
The Economy Minister emphasized the importance of multi-vector
relations and effective cooperation with the WB. Successful
partnership with the WB in the field of improvement of investment
environment, public-private partnership, innovations, development
of management technologies, support for entrepreneurship, and other
directions was noted.
WB Manager in Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, in turn,
emphasized that the international organization she represents
attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, the WB
will continue its support to achieve the development priorities of
our country.
The Partnership Strategy Framework (PSF) prepared by the World
Bank Group was presented at the meeting, which reflects the main
strategic directions and development plans of Azerbaijan in the
short and long term. The document, adapted to the roadmap for
expanding cooperation with the World Bank, will contribute to
addressing regional and global challenges, identifying
opportunities for strengthening private sector development and
mobilizing private capital.
Besides, during the meeting, the development priorities of
Azerbaijan, issues reflected in the FPR, and the holding of COP29
in our country were discussed.
To note, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have worked together for
more than 30 years. The group has funded 56 private sector
development initiatives totaling over $500 million, resulting in
the creation of around 4,000 jobs.
