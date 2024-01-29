WB Seeks Consulting Company For Assessment Of Geothermal Potential Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29 . The World Bank
(WB) has announced a tender to find a consulting company to study
geothermal potential in Azerbaijan, the World Bank told Trend .
The consultant will be tasked with assessing information on
geothermal resources in Azerbaijan, reservoir characteristics
(size, shape, productivity, water level), as well as opportunities
for technical and economic application of the resources in heating
systems and for other energy purposes.
"This work will help the WB to provide recommendations to the
government of Azerbaijan on the development of a roadmap for the
development of geothermal resources and their future utilization,"
the bank noted.
Proposals from candidates on the terms of the tender will be
accepted until February 8.
The Bank will pay attention to the experience of the company,
its technical and managerial capabilities, and personnel
qualifications when selecting the winner.
Meanwhile, there are many thermal water sources in Azerbaijan,
particularly in the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus,
the Absheron Peninsula, Lankaran, and Karabakh, and their
utilization is in line with the Azerbaijani government's strategy
to create a green economy.
