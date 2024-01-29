WB Seeks Consulting Company For Assessment Of Geothermal Potential Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29 . The World Bank (WB) has announced a tender to find a consulting company to study geothermal potential in Azerbaijan, the World Bank told Trend .

The consultant will be tasked with assessing information on geothermal resources in Azerbaijan, reservoir characteristics (size, shape, productivity, water level), as well as opportunities for technical and economic application of the resources in heating systems and for other energy purposes.

"This work will help the WB to provide recommendations to the government of Azerbaijan on the development of a roadmap for the development of geothermal resources and their future utilization," the bank noted.

Proposals from candidates on the terms of the tender will be accepted until February 8.

The Bank will pay attention to the experience of the company, its technical and managerial capabilities, and personnel qualifications when selecting the winner.

Meanwhile, there are many thermal water sources in Azerbaijan, particularly in the mountains of the Lesser and Greater Caucasus, the Absheron Peninsula, Lankaran, and Karabakh, and their utilization is in line with the Azerbaijani government's strategy to create a green economy.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel