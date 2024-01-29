               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenians Show Disrespect For Memory Of Children Of Besieged Leningrad (VIDEO)


1/29/2024 9:37:00 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Another instance of Armenian vandalism appeared on social media. This time, Armenians disrespected the memory of the children of besieged Leningrad, Trend reports.

In the initial video, the Armenian vandal is seen removing ribbons with the Russian flag's image from wreaths, tossing them on the ground, and trampling on them.

The second video takes it a step further, with the vandal overturning the wreaths, labeling the besieged children as "fascists," and asserting that "there are no documents confirming this event." This incident highlights the persistence of the ideas of fascist collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia and Armenian society.

