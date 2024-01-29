Armenians Show Disrespect For Memory Of Children Of Besieged Leningrad (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29.
Another instance
of Armenian vandalism appeared on social media. This time,
Armenians disrespected the memory of the children of besieged
Leningrad, Trend reports.
In the initial video, the Armenian vandal is seen removing
ribbons with the Russian flag's image from wreaths, tossing them on
the ground, and trampling on them.
The second video takes it a step further, with the vandal
overturning the wreaths, labeling the besieged children as
"fascists," and asserting that "there are no documents confirming
this event." This incident highlights the persistence of the ideas
of fascist collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia and Armenian
society.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.