Azerbaijani FM Meets With Member Of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly (PHOTO)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a
delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of
the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The sides had a broad exchange of views on dynamic cooperation
agenda between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as
interparliamentary and security interaction.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the intensive development of
strategic allied relations between the two brotherly countries,
noting the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of
strengthening these ties.
FM Bayramov underscored that intensive working contacts between
the public institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributed
greatly to bilateral ties.
The pair also highlighted the close ties of cooperation between
the two countries within the framework of the Shusha Declaration in
all areas, especially in security and army building, stressing the
great potential for developing these relations.
Hulusi Akar lauded the two countries' mutual support provided to
each other on all platforms, as well as the prospects of
interparliamentary relations. He also underlined that there are
great prospects for Azerbaijan to benefit from the opportunities of
Türkiye's defense industry.
During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues
of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
