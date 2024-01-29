Elnur Soltanov Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Elnur Soltanov
appointed Chief Executive Officer of COP29 for Azerbaijan, the
COP29 page on the social network X says, Trend reports.
In 2004-2009, Elnur Soltanov was engaged in teaching activities
at Texas Tech University, Slippery Rock University and Truman State
University. In 2000–2003, he worked as a research fellow at the
Center for Eurasian Strategic Studies in Turkey, and in 2003–2009,
he was a graduate student at the Faculty of Political Science at
Texas Tech University in the USA.
In 2009-2018, Elnur Soltanov worked as a senior lecturer at ADA
University, director of the Caspian Center for Energy and
Environment, and dean of the Faculty of Public and International
Relations. Since 2018 he has been Deputy Minister of Energy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
