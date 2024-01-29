               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elnur Soltanov Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of COP29 In Azerbaijan


1/29/2024 9:36:50 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Elnur Soltanov appointed Chief Executive Officer of COP29 for Azerbaijan, the COP29 page on the social network X says, Trend reports.

In 2004-2009, Elnur Soltanov was engaged in teaching activities at Texas Tech University, Slippery Rock University and Truman State University. In 2000–2003, he worked as a research fellow at the Center for Eurasian Strategic Studies in Turkey, and in 2003–2009, he was a graduate student at the Faculty of Political Science at Texas Tech University in the USA.

In 2009-2018, Elnur Soltanov worked as a senior lecturer at ADA University, director of the Caspian Center for Energy and Environment, and dean of the Faculty of Public and International Relations. Since 2018 he has been Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search