Armenia Uses Political Manipulation In Peace Process With Azerbaijan - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Armenia's claim
that it takes the peace process with Azerbaijan seriously is
political manipulation, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
"Since the beginning of the negotiations on the draft Agreement,
despite the calls from Azerbaijan to end the ongoing claims against
the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the
Constitution of Armenia, in a number of decisions of the
legislative body, as well as in appeals to various international
courts, in official correspondence and in the letters distributed
within international organizations following the 44-day Patriotic
War, so far, Armenia has not taken any practical steps in this
direction. In this regard, instead of moving forward with actions
in this area, Armenia's proposals with no practical importance lead
to misunderstandings and are unacceptable.
It is well known that Armenia has been flagrantly violating
international treaties to which Armenia itself is a party of and
that recognize our territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well
as arms control mechanisms for almost 30 years, has engaged in
aggression against Azerbaijan and has concealed the majority of its
military hardware and weaponry from international arms control
mechanisms by illegally deploying them in our territories.
Armenia's claim that it takes the peace process seriously is
political manipulation in light of the abovementioned facts, as
well as Prime Minister Pashinyan's statement regarding the severe
militarization of his country, the recent signing of
multibillion-dollar contracts for arms supply, and the expansion of
the military industry. Such biased statements impede the further
development and progress of the region on the basis of respect for
the norms and principles of international law.
Azerbaijan will continue its peace and rehabilitation efforts
and expects Armenia to take adequate steps not in words, but in
deeds," the statement reads.
