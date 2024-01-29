Major Topic For COP29 Is Financing - Jennifer Morgan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Major topic for
COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan is financing, Jennifer Morgan,
Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for
International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry, said
during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.
“In order to achieve this kind of transformation of our economic
systems, we need to shift the financial system away from financing
fossil fuels and unsustainable land use into renewable energy,
energy efficiency, sustainable land use, decarbonization of the
industry sector. The key one for the COP is one called the New
Collective Quantified Goal,” she said.
Morgan noted that most countries around the world have adopted a
long-term goal of a net zero target by 2050.
“Often COP presidents use these opportunities of COPs to
actually increase their own ambition and demonstrate their
seriousness to tackling the climate crisis by taking on a net zero
goal. We would certainly advise and hope that Azerbaijan will also
do that by mid-century. I think that's one of the responsibilities
that comes with being a COP president is also looking at what one
is doing at home in order to implement and address the climate
crisis. But we know we're far off track. We're not on track to stay
below 1.5 degrees,” she said.
Morgan believes that a key outcome from COP 28 under the UAE
presidency was the decision to transition away from fossil fuels in
a just and orderly fashion to triple renewable energy and double
energy efficiency by 2030.
“This year, certainly it is all about implementation of the
COP28 outcomes,” she added.
