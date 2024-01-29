Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives Member Of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijani
Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a
delegation headed by Türkiye's Grand National Assembly deputy,
chairman of the parliamentary commission on national defense,
former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye
Hulusi Akar, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Greeting the guests, Colonel General Hasanov expressed
satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan. The Minister
emphasized that friendly and brotherly relations of the heads of
state of Azerbaijan and Türkiye play an important role in the
development of bilateral military cooperation between the
countries, as well as cooperation in all other areas in the
ascending line.
Hulusi Akar, in turn, expressed satisfaction with his visit to
Azerbaijan and thanked him for the hospitality. Highlighting the
special importance of achieving the level of strategic alliance in
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he emphasized
the significance of such visits.
The meeting discussed regional security issues and several other
issues of mutual interest.
