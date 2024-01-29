Azerbaijani Defense Minister Receives Member Of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Türkiye's Grand National Assembly deputy, chairman of the parliamentary commission on national defense, former Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Greeting the guests, Colonel General Hasanov expressed satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan. The Minister emphasized that friendly and brotherly relations of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Türkiye play an important role in the development of bilateral military cooperation between the countries, as well as cooperation in all other areas in the ascending line.

Hulusi Akar, in turn, expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and thanked him for the hospitality. Highlighting the special importance of achieving the level of strategic alliance in bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, he emphasized the significance of such visits.

The meeting discussed regional security issues and several other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel