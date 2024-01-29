Germany Keen To Work With Azerbaijan Within COP29 - Jennifer Morgan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Germany is keen
to work with Azerbaijan within COP29, Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of
State and Special Representative of Germany for International
Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry, said during a press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
“We're keen to work eye to eye with the presidency and looking
very much forward to that. We will host in Germany the 15th
Petersberg Climate Dialogue, and are looking forward to working
with Azerbaijan for that meeting. We will do everything we can so
that this meeting can be a success. We will do everything that we
can to make sure that this COP implements itself against the last
one and continues that momentum,” she said.
She believes that over the past years, for a central part of
successful COPs is that they're very inclusive, that NGOs, civil
society, have a major role to play and can play that role, whether
it be within the UN itself or within the country that's hosting
itself.
“That'll be very important that the private sector, of course,
is here as well. It is very important that the presidency itself
shows its seriousness to solving the climate crisis. Shift away
from fossil fuels into renewables, what Azerbaijan plans to do
long-term, is very critical,” added Morgan.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the
event in November this year.
