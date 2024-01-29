Germany Keen To Work With Azerbaijan Within COP29 - Jennifer Morgan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Germany is keen to work with Azerbaijan within COP29, Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“We're keen to work eye to eye with the presidency and looking very much forward to that. We will host in Germany the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue, and are looking forward to working with Azerbaijan for that meeting. We will do everything we can so that this meeting can be a success. We will do everything that we can to make sure that this COP implements itself against the last one and continues that momentum,” she said.

She believes that over the past years, for a central part of successful COPs is that they're very inclusive, that NGOs, civil society, have a major role to play and can play that role, whether it be within the UN itself or within the country that's hosting itself.

“That'll be very important that the private sector, of course, is here as well. It is very important that the presidency itself shows its seriousness to solving the climate crisis. Shift away from fossil fuels into renewables, what Azerbaijan plans to do long-term, is very critical,” added Morgan.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

