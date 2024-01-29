Developed Countries Committed To Take Lead In Tackling Climate Change - Jennifer Morgan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. It's been clear
that developed countries have committed to take the lead and to
achieve the 100 billion goal, which was set to be achieved in 2020,
Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of
Germany for International Climate Action at the German Foreign
Ministry said answering Trend 's question during a press conference in
Baku.
“At this last COP, Germany and Canada actually worked together
with other contributing countries and the OECD. There has been
significant funding flowing from developed countries to developing
countries. In Germany, certainly, we met our goal of 6 billion
euros three years early. And so, and we also worked so that the
Green Climate Fund was recapitalized at a higher level than last
time, that the Loss and Damage Fund had those startup funds of 700
million euros. I think we've taken it very seriously,” she
said.
Morgan believes that now it's time, as agreed in the Paris
Agreement, for other countries that are able to do so to step onto
the world stage and take up that responsibility.
“If you want to be a global player, there comes responsibility.
I think UAE really fulfilled that last year. And that is the key
question this year for this COP. So of course, we plan on
continuing. Developed countries need to continue, of course. But
it's time to have a broader contributor base. And we have to shift
the trillions away from fossil fuels and all international
financial institutions need to be engaged in that,” she added.
