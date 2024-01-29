Baroness Cox Fuming Over Shutting Down Her Anti-Azerbaijani Event In London

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Baroness Caroline
Cox, a long-time Armenian supporter known for her anti-Azerbaijan
and Islamophobic views, is fuming over the cancellation of an event
targeting Azerbaijan, The Times writes, Trend reports.
The event was originally scheduled to take place at the
unofficial headquarters of the Conservative Party in London in
early February.
What was Baroness Cox aiming to talk about at this event? Once
again, she was on the lookout for a platform to throw accusations
at Azerbaijan, specifically focusing on the so-called "ethnic
cleansing" of Karabakh Armenians.
Clearly, this wasn't her first rodeo - Baroness Cox had been
handed similar assignments before and handled them quite adeptly.
Everyone knows about her anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish stance,
as well as her income, a chunk of which comes from well-known
anti-Islamists.
"She has also campaigned vigorously against Islamist extremism
and sharia. In 2009 Cox invited Geert Wilders, the Dutch populist
whose party one the most seats in the country's November general
election, to show an anti-Islamic film in the UK. He was initially
barred from entering the country but the next year Cox was able to
host him at a screening in the House of Lords," The Times
writes.
However, this time around, Baroness Cox didn't manage to pull it
off. The Azerbaijani diaspora in London stepped in, resulting in
the shutdown of the event.
But it's not just our compatriots in the UK who have spoken out
against. For instance, Lord Kilclooney, a senior member of the
club, supported the cancellation of the anti-Azerbaijani event,
pointing out that it would be one-sided.
"Freedom of speech ought to have included both points of view
and the impartiality of the club must be preserved," he said,
adding that he had visited Azerbaijan and Karabakh "many times".
Kilclooney also noted that Azerbaijan is "a free democracy in which
all religions flourish including Christians and Jews".
Baroness Cox has once again shown a seriously weak political
instinct and a pretty poor grasp of what's happening in the world.
Just in case she missed the memo, Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the
brink of making peace like never before. Engaging in provocations
and organizing whole events centered around anti-Azerbaijani
rhetoric doesn't really make any sense anymore. If clinging to this
topic is all that's keeping Baroness Cox relevant, maybe it's time
for her to explore something new to stay in the game for someone,
at least.
