Western Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statement Of Armenian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The opinions of
Armenian deputy foreign minister regarding his country's efforts to
send a UNESCO mission to Karabakh indicate Armenia's still posing a
threat to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and lacking a consistent
position, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
"Armenia should deal with its own issues instead of meddling
with the internal affairs of other sovereign countries, and in this
regard, it should consent to the visit of the UNESCO mission to
investigate the deplorable state of the cultural heritage of the
Azerbaijani people in Armenia. The approach of 'let the UNESCO
mission go to Azerbaijan, not Armenia' is a manifestation of an
arrogant and racist position," noted the community.
