Nar Cup Winner Becomes Brain Ring Champion (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The 22nd season of the intellectual "Brain Ring" competition
held with the support of Nar has ended. Goychay's "FULL" team
became the winner of "Bilik" cup while the winner of the "Nar" cup
was "BirBank" team. According to the rules of the game, the final
match for the title of the champion of Azerbaijan was held between
these teams and ended with the victory of "BirBank" team.
In total 19 teams representing 9 regions and 7 universities
participated in the competition.
Nar supports the "Brain Ring" competition as a main partner to
foster intellectual development of the youth in the country. Click
her to learn more about other social projects conducted by the
mobile operator in science and education.
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.