EU And France, Unable To Digest Azerbaijan's Victory, Trying To Pave Way For New War In Region - Selin Senocak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The EU and France, unable to digest Azerbaijan's victory, are trying to pave the way for a new war in the region, said Selin Senocak, head of UNESCO's Department of Cultural Diplomacy and Governance, Trend reports.

"The attitudes and diplomatic threats that have been made against Azerbaijan in recent months, both by France, the European Parliament and the EU Council, demonstrate an indigestion of Azerbaijan's victory. The EU, especially France, which has resorted to all sorts of provocations to prevent Azerbaijan and Armenia from taking concrete steps to achieve permanent peace in the region, made it clear that they never wanted peace in the region. We now understand better that the conflicts that have not been deliberately resolved by the OSCE for more than 30 years since 1992 are the reason for the passivity and indifference of the European OSCE member states to Armenia's occupation policy. Because Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation was not in their interests," Senocak noted.

She emphasized that this situation is not only nonchalance but what is even more appalling is that France is pursuing a serious provocative policy by sending high-tech weapons to Armenia and trying to involve other EU member states in this process. She also mentioned that the EU's value system, which falsely promotes human rights, democracy, peace, and fraternity, actually represents massacres, war, conflicts, and injustice. The EU has still not been able to get rid of its colonial mentality.

According to Selin Senocak, Europe, which has been struggling with a huge economic crisis since COVID, is even more shocked by the war in Ukraine and is looking for alternative exit points. She noted that Azerbaijan should not succumb to threats of sanctions and diplomatic blackmail in its address and should take into account the principle of "diplomatic reciprocity", especially in the economic sphere, which can change the attitude of EU countries.

"Azerbaijan is a very strong country in the region in all respects, and demonstration of this power in the face of threats through economic and diplomatic means, creation of new alliances will further increase its strength despite any sanctions," Senocak added.

To note, facing the unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to stop its interaction and presence in the PACE until further notice.

