EU And France, Unable To Digest Azerbaijan's Victory, Trying To Pave Way For New War In Region - Selin Senocak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The EU and
France, unable to digest Azerbaijan's victory, are trying to pave
the way for a new war in the region, said Selin Senocak, head of
UNESCO's Department of Cultural Diplomacy and Governance, Trend reports.
"The attitudes and diplomatic threats that have been made
against Azerbaijan in recent months, both by France, the European
Parliament and the EU Council, demonstrate an indigestion of
Azerbaijan's victory. The EU, especially France, which has resorted
to all sorts of provocations to prevent Azerbaijan and Armenia from
taking concrete steps to achieve permanent peace in the region,
made it clear that they never wanted peace in the region. We now
understand better that the conflicts that have not been
deliberately resolved by the OSCE for more than 30 years since 1992
are the reason for the passivity and indifference of the European
OSCE member states to Armenia's occupation policy. Because
Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation was not in
their interests," Senocak noted.
She emphasized that this situation is not only nonchalance but
what is even more appalling is that France is pursuing a serious
provocative policy by sending high-tech weapons to Armenia and
trying to involve other EU member states in this process. She also
mentioned that the EU's value system, which falsely promotes human
rights, democracy, peace, and fraternity, actually represents
massacres, war, conflicts, and injustice. The EU has still not been
able to get rid of its colonial mentality.
According to Selin Senocak, Europe, which has been struggling
with a huge economic crisis since COVID, is even more shocked by
the war in Ukraine and is looking for alternative exit points. She
noted that Azerbaijan should not succumb to threats of sanctions
and diplomatic blackmail in its address and should take into
account the principle of "diplomatic reciprocity", especially in
the economic sphere, which can change the attitude of EU
countries.
"Azerbaijan is a very strong country in the region in all
respects, and demonstration of this power in the face of threats
through economic and diplomatic means, creation of new alliances
will further increase its strength despite any sanctions," Senocak
added.
To note, facing the unbearable atmosphere of racism,
Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the PACE, the Azerbaijani
delegation decided to stop its interaction and presence in the PACE
until further notice.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.