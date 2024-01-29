Kyrgyzstan Actively Pursues China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is one of the key projects that Kyrgyzstan is actively pursuing, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels.

Speaking at the forum, Torobayev described it as the largest project in modern Kyrgyzstan's history. He expressed confidence that the successful implementation of this railway project would connect around 4 billion people, expanding transportation routes from Asia to Europe.

"We believe that in the near future, the first railroad tie will be laid, marking a significant milestone in realizing this project," Torobayev said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.

According to information from Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, technical and economic justification for the project was developed with joint financing by the parties involved in the construction of the railway. This justification was approved in June of 2023.