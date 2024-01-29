Kyrgyzstan Actively Pursues China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. The
construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is one of
the key projects that Kyrgyzstan is actively pursuing, Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt
Torobayev, said, Trend reports.
He made the statement during the Global Gateway Investors Forum
for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels.
Speaking at the forum, Torobayev described it as the largest
project in modern Kyrgyzstan's history. He expressed confidence
that the successful implementation of this railway project would
connect around 4 billion people, expanding transportation routes
from Asia to Europe.
"We believe that in the near future, the first railroad tie will
be laid, marking a significant milestone in realizing this
project," Torobayev said.
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer
rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways
through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the
European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and
Türkiye.
According to information from Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers,
technical and economic justification for the project was developed
with joint financing by the parties involved in the construction of
the railway. This justification was approved in June of 2023.
