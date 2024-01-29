Iranian President To Visit Pakistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iranian President
Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Pakistan shortly, said Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a joint
press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani
in Islamabad, Trend reports.
According to the Iranian foreign minister, Iran has received an
invitation from Pakistan for the official visit of the Iranian
President.
He also stated that an agreement had been reached to coordinate
the visit's program.
On January 16, Iran launched missile strikes on particular
positions in Pakistan, killing two children and injuring three
others. As a result, the Pakistani government recalled its envoy to
Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador to leave Pakistan, thereby
suspending all bilateral relations. On January 17, Pakistan
launched assaults against multiple Iranian locations, killing ten
people.
The Iranian and Pakistani embassies resumed their duties on
January 26 after the parties reached an agreement.
