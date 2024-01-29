Iranian President To Visit Pakistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit Pakistan shortly, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad, Trend reports.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, Iran has received an invitation from Pakistan for the official visit of the Iranian President.

He also stated that an agreement had been reached to coordinate the visit's program.

On January 16, Iran launched missile strikes on particular positions in Pakistan, killing two children and injuring three others. As a result, the Pakistani government recalled its envoy to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador to leave Pakistan, thereby suspending all bilateral relations. On January 17, Pakistan launched assaults against multiple Iranian locations, killing ten people.

The Iranian and Pakistani embassies resumed their duties on January 26 after the parties reached an agreement.

