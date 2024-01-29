Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of State Customs Committee - Decree (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding
employees of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the following employees of the State
Customs Committee were awarded for effective work in customs
authorities:
Taraggi Medal
Rauf Guliyev
Gulu Novruzov
Medal for Distinction in Public Service
Kamala Abazarova
Khayyam Babayev
Javidan Ahadov
Akif Azizov
Ilal Khalilov
Elkhan Khudaverdiyev
Elnur Gahramanov
Etibar Mammadov
Namig Mammadov
Samir Naghiyev
Namig Novruzov
Elvin Orujov
Rashad Salmanov
