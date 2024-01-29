Kyrgyzstan Intends To Use TITR For Cargo Transportation - Bakyt Torobaev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan plans
to use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or
Middle Corridor) for road and rail transportation of goods from
Kyrgyzstan and China to European countries, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy
Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said during the EU-Central Asia
Investors' Forum, Trend reports.
"This route will become another basis for uniting the regions
and ensuring not only their economic growth but also economic
security," Torobaev said.
According to him, Kyrgyzstan is actively working on building new
roads and modernizing existing transport arteries to integrate into
major international transport networks.
"Our goal is to create a sustainable and efficient
infrastructure that will contribute to the development of the
Kyrgyz economy, and deepen trade relations between Europe and
Central Asian countries," Torobaev emphasized.
He mentioned that Kyrgyzstan has practically completed all works
on the construction and rehabilitation of international highways.
More than $2 billion has been transferred for this purpose, and
more than 2,000 kilometers of highways have been built and
rehabilitated.
Torobaev noted that Kyrgyzstan is currently building new
airports and modernizing checkpoints on the border with neighboring
countries, which significantly contributes to increasing the role
of Kyrgyzstan in the development of international trade.
