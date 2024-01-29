Kazakhstan Fixes Running Date For Astana International Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. The next Astana
International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024 in the
capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.
As the international community faces increased polarization and
geopolitical separation, Kazakhstan is introducing a new talks
venue, the Astana International Forum, to bring together efforts to
address important global concerns.
The forum provides a venue for high-level delegates from foreign
countries, international organizations, enterprises, and academic
circles to engage in debate and explore answers to issues such as
climate change, food shortages, and energy security.
The Astana International Forum is an international and regional
platform for dialogue and a nonprofit organization headquartered in
Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum,
it has been organized by Kazakhstan's government since 2008.
