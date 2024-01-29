               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Fixes Running Date For Astana International Forum


1/29/2024 9:35:58 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. The next Astana International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.

As the international community faces increased polarization and geopolitical separation, Kazakhstan is introducing a new talks venue, the Astana International Forum, to bring together efforts to address important global concerns.

The forum provides a venue for high-level delegates from foreign countries, international organizations, enterprises, and academic circles to engage in debate and explore answers to issues such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.

The Astana International Forum is an international and regional platform for dialogue and a nonprofit organization headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously known as the Astana Economic Forum, it has been organized by Kazakhstan's government since 2008.

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search