Azerbaijan To Hold National Export Forum In 2024 (UPDATED)


1/29/2024 9:35:58 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The National Export Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in the autumn of this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“The event is currently being discussed and awaits approval. The forum will examine challenges connected to export growth and share experiences with international countries,” he noted.

To note, AZPROMO was established in 2003 to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and stimulate exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO is engaged in organizing various international events to achieve the goals set for the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, as well as to promote products to foreign markets, inform foreign customers about Azerbaijani products, help them establish contacts with local companies, and provide services and support to foreign companies wishing to obtain detailed information about the Azerbaijani investment environment and interested in investing based on the single window system.

