Azerbaijan To Display At Japanese, Korean, And German Expos - AZPROMO (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan is
expected to attend exhibitions in Japan, South Korea, and Germany
this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during
a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijani companies took part in five international
exhibitions last year with a unified stand 'Made in Azerbaijan'.
During 2023, AZPROMO organized 42 events, 23 of which were
international, within the framework of these events the agency
signed 11 memorandums of understanding and one action plan," he
emphasized.
According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijan was presented with its
products at the Green Week exhibition in Iraq in January 2024.
" This year, our country is planning to participate in
exhibitions to be held in Japan, South Korea, and Germany,"
Abdullayev added.
To note, AZPROMO was established in 2003 to attract foreign
investment in the non-oil sector and stimulate exports of non-oil
products.
AZPROMO is engaged in organizing various international events to
achieve the goals set for the development of the non-oil sector in
Azerbaijan, as well as to promote products to foreign markets,
inform foreign customers about Azerbaijani products, help them
establish contacts with local companies, and provide services and
support to foreign companies wishing to obtain detailed information
about the Azerbaijani investment environment and interested in
investing based on the single window system.
