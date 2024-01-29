Azerbaijan To Display At Japanese, Korean, And German Expos - AZPROMO (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan is expected to attend exhibitions in Japan, South Korea, and Germany this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani companies took part in five international exhibitions last year with a unified stand 'Made in Azerbaijan'. During 2023, AZPROMO organized 42 events, 23 of which were international, within the framework of these events the agency signed 11 memorandums of understanding and one action plan," he emphasized.

According to Abdullayev, Azerbaijan was presented with its products at the Green Week exhibition in Iraq in January 2024.

" This year, our country is planning to participate in exhibitions to be held in Japan, South Korea, and Germany," Abdullayev added.

To note, AZPROMO was established in 2003 to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and stimulate exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO is engaged in organizing various international events to achieve the goals set for the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, as well as to promote products to foreign markets, inform foreign customers about Azerbaijani products, help them establish contacts with local companies, and provide services and support to foreign companies wishing to obtain detailed information about the Azerbaijani investment environment and interested in investing based on the single window system.

