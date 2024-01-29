Another Group Of IDP Families Receives Keys To Their New Apartments In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Another 27 families of former IDPs arrived in Fizuli on January 29, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs told Trend .

According to the committee, the newly arrived families were handed keys to their apartments.

Officials of the State Committee and the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) attended the key-handover ceremony.

The families will settle in newly built houses in Fuzuli city. At this stage, another 27 families - 115 people - have been relocated to Fuzuli town. Thus, 527 families (1,969 persons) have a permanent settlement in Fuzuli.

