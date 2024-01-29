Another Group Of IDP Families Receives Keys To Their New Apartments In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Another 27
families of former IDPs arrived in Fizuli on January 29, the State
Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs told
Trend .
According to the committee, the newly arrived families were
handed keys to their apartments.
Officials of the State Committee and the Special Representation
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated
territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha
district) attended the key-handover ceremony.
The families will settle in newly built houses in Fuzuli city.
At this stage, another 27 families - 115 people - have been
relocated to Fuzuli town. Thus, 527 families (1,969 persons) have a
permanent settlement in Fuzuli.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.