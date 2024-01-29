Appeal Against Prolonging Armenian Billionaire Separatist's Arrest Not Pleased (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The appeal
against the decision to extend the arrest of billionaire separatist
Ruben Vardanyan has not been satisfied, Trend reports.
To note, Ruben Vardanyan's defense counsel appealed against the
court's decision to extend his client's arrest for another four
months.
The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan continues to
investigate the criminal case of Ruben Vardanyan. As it became
known earlier, the Baku Sabail District Court extended the
preventive measure in the form of the arrest of Ruben Vardanyan for
4 months.
Throughout the proceedings, the Baku Court of Appeal has
rendered a decision, resulting in the rejection of the appeal.
Consequently, the initial court's decision to extend the arrest
against Vardanyan remains in force.
Ruben Vardanyan, presently held in the pre-trial detention
center of the State Security Service (SSS) alongside other
separatists, faces charges under Articles 214-1 (financing of
terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and
activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law),
and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of
Azerbaijan).
The BBC recently released an in-depth investigation revealing
details about Ruben Vardanyan.
