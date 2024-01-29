International Cargo Vehicles Surge In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The quantity of vehicles employed in international cargo transportation in Azerbaijan has markedly risen over the last two years, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

Data from the agency reveals that by the conclusion of 2023, the count of road vehicles engaged in international cargo transportation had reached 12,724 units, reflecting a 37.9 percent increase compared to the 2022 figure and a 3.7-fold rise compared to the 2021 figure.

In 2022, the number of vehicles used in international freight transportation was 9,225 units, and 3,432 units in 2021.

