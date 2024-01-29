International Cargo Vehicles Surge In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The quantity of
vehicles employed in international cargo transportation in
Azerbaijan has markedly risen over the last two years, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.
Data from the agency reveals that by the conclusion of 2023, the
count of road vehicles engaged in international cargo
transportation had reached 12,724 units, reflecting a 37.9 percent
increase compared to the 2022 figure and a 3.7-fold rise compared
to the 2021 figure.
In 2022, the number of vehicles used in international freight
transportation was 9,225 units, and 3,432 units in 2021.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.