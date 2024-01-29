EU, Central Asia Got Common Interest To Develop Middle Corridor - Georges Gilkinet

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. We have common
interest to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(TITR), the so-called Middle Corridor, Georges Gilkinet, Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility, Belgium as EU Presidency,
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during an opening ceremony for Global Gateway
Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held
today in Brussels.
“We must find an alternative route, especially for the transit
of critical materials needed for a rapid energy transition. This is
where the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route comes in
handy. We share a common interest in the sustainable development of
this corridor,” he said.
He pointed out that Belgium Presidency aims to reinforce
connectivity with Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and other players,
that are gateways to Central Asia for Europe.
“To do so, we need to identify the most sustainable transport
connection between Central Asia and the EU. Recently, the EU agreed
on the trans-European transport network policy. Shifting from
trucks and planes to train connectivity will help achieve
decarbonization objectives. The second objective is to secure
investments. The Connecting Europe Facility program is a key
funding instrument here. It is also important to mention the Global
Gateway initiative, which aims to support partners in
infrastructure development in an equitable manner. The EU aims to
mobilize a wide range of players and funding sources,” Gilkinet
explained.
He added that Belgium and European companies can provide their
expertise in transit capacities development, especially in railway
connections.
“Reinforcing the links between the EU and Central Asia is our
common priority from an economic, social, and climate point of
view. The EU and Central Asia are and will remain key partners in
this regard,” he concluded.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.