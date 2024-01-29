Armenia's Contradictory Statements Unfit Its Uttered Policy Of Peace - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The statements of
the Armenian President and Chairman of the Armenian Parliament on
the occasion of "Army Day" contain elements of an attempt to
justify the occupation I Karabakh war and elements of regret
regarding the results of the II Karabakh war, the Western
Azerbaijan Community noted in a statement, Trend reports.
''These contradictory statements are completely incompatible
with Armenia's stated policy of peace and must be put to an end,''
the statement emphasized.
"How can a country that wants peace brag about signing arms
deals worth billions of dollars? The thoughts expressed by Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his speech on the occasion of
"Army Day" demonstrate once again that Armenia is not interested in
signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.
Nikol Pashinyan's reiteration of the idea of "withdrawal of
troops according to the mirror principle" and voicing outdated,
utopian proposals such as a "non-aggression pact" and "mechanism of
joint arms control" proves that Armenia is trying to avoid a peace
agreement under unfounded pretexts. The Armenian Prime Minister
should take real steps to ensure peace and start a dialog with the
Western Azerbaijan Community instead of putting forward a strange
initiative like a "non-aggression pact" reminiscent of the period
between Karabakh Wars I and II,'' the statement stressed.
In addition, statements by several Western countries on the
occasion of 'Army Day' serve to encourage revanchism in Armenia,
which has occupied the lands of a neighboring state for almost
thirty years, and raise questions about the extent to which these
countries are interested in the peace process," the statement
reads.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.