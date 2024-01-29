Armenia's Contradictory Statements Unfit Its Uttered Policy Of Peace - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The statements of the Armenian President and Chairman of the Armenian Parliament on the occasion of "Army Day" contain elements of an attempt to justify the occupation I Karabakh war and elements of regret regarding the results of the II Karabakh war, the Western Azerbaijan Community noted in a statement, Trend reports.

''These contradictory statements are completely incompatible with Armenia's stated policy of peace and must be put to an end,'' the statement emphasized.

"How can a country that wants peace brag about signing arms deals worth billions of dollars? The thoughts expressed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his speech on the occasion of "Army Day" demonstrate once again that Armenia is not interested in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan's reiteration of the idea of "withdrawal of troops according to the mirror principle" and voicing outdated, utopian proposals such as a "non-aggression pact" and "mechanism of joint arms control" proves that Armenia is trying to avoid a peace agreement under unfounded pretexts. The Armenian Prime Minister should take real steps to ensure peace and start a dialog with the Western Azerbaijan Community instead of putting forward a strange initiative like a "non-aggression pact" reminiscent of the period between Karabakh Wars I and II,'' the statement stressed.

In addition, statements by several Western countries on the occasion of 'Army Day' serve to encourage revanchism in Armenia, which has occupied the lands of a neighboring state for almost thirty years, and raise questions about the extent to which these countries are interested in the peace process," the statement reads.

