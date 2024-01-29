MP Akar Attends Grave Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Alley Of Martyrs, Turkish Martyrs' Memorial (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A delegation led
by the Chairman of the National Defense Committee of Turkish
Parliament Hulusi Akar has attended the Alley of Honor in Baku to
pay tribute to the memory of the national leader, architect, and
founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev,
and laid a wreath at his grave, Trend reports.
The delegation also honored the memory of the spouse of the
great leader Heydar Aliyev, the distinguished ophthalmologist and
academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flowers on her grave.
The Turkish delegation also attended the Alley of Martyrs to
commemorate the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their
lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of
Azerbaijan, laid flowers on their graves and a wreath at the
Eternal Flame monument.
From the highest point in Baku, the guests admired the panoramic
view of the capital. They were briefed on the history of the Alley
of Martyrs and the ongoing beautification work in the city.
Then, the delegation attended the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial
dedicated to heroic Turkish warriors who sacrificed their lives for
the independence of Azerbaijan.
Akar then made a record in the memorial's book of
remembrance.
