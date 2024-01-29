Azerbaijan Names Last Year's Chart-Buster Importers Of Non-Oil Products (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan
exported non-oil products to Russia worth $1.114 billion in 2023,
said Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion
Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev
during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2023,
Trend reports.
According to Abdullayev, the top 10 countries of Azerbaijan's
non-oil exports also include Türkiye ($784 million), Georgia ($332
million), Switzerland ($175 million), Kazakhstan ($95 million),
Turkmenistan ($85 million), Ukraine ($79 million), the UAE ($69
million), Kyrgyzstan ($59 million), and Romania ($45 million).
To note, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports by the end of 2023 reached
a record. Thus, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 9.8
percent compared to the same period of 2022 - up to $3.3 billion.
During the reporting year, non-oil products from Azerbaijan were
exported to more than 110 countries.
Meanwhile, the volume of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports is planned
to reach $5 billion by 2025.
