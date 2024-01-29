(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, proudly served as the financial partner for the
intellectual TV program“Brain Ring”. The 22nd season of the
intellectual TV program“Brain Ring”, where participants
demonstrated their knowledge, has ended up and“BirBank” team has
won the Azerbaijan Championship.
Every Monday on Public Television, a project is broadcasted
featuring 10 cities and 7 universities, along with 20 teams
representing sponsors, competing for the championship. In the new
season that started in March 2023, two stages have been played.
According to the rules, the first season crowned the Bilik Cup
champion, while the second season determined the Nar Cup winner.
And a few days ag, the victorious teams of the Bilik and Nar cups
engaged in a thrilling duel to claim the title of Azerbaijan's
champion.
It's worth noting that, in the 22nd season of the show, Kapital
Bank was represented by the Birbank team, comprising renowned
Azerbaijani sports commentators including Gunduz Abbaszade, Rustam
Fataliyev, Suleyman Veliyev, Shamseddin Abbasov, and Ahmed Aliyev.
Alongside these seasoned sports journalists, the team featured
Hasan Abbasli, a student from the Baku Higher Oil School, added a
fresh perspective to the mix.
Kapital Bank supports intellectual games and educational
projects as part of its socially oriented activities. It should be
noted that apart from“Brain Ring” games, Kapital Bank is also the
official partner of the intellectual club“What? Where? When?”
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 49 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.