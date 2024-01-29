EU Works To Reduce Delivery Time With Central Asia Via Middle Corridor - Valdis Dombrovskis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The EU and Central Asia is working to shorten delivery time via the Trans-Caspian International Transport route, the so-called Middle Corridor, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an opening ceremony for Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held today in Brussels.

"The essencial element of out partnership is to develop sustainable connections between our to regions for the benefits of all. We aim to produce tangible results on the ground. As part of the Global Gateway initiative, the EU, together with partners, has conducted a study to analize sustainable transport connections with Central Asia. The study concluded that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, spanning 11,000 km, has the potential to handle more cargo. Our long-term objective is to transform the corridor into a competitive and swift route, connecting our regions in 15 days or less," he said.

The Middle Corridor starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.