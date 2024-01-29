EU Works To Reduce Delivery Time With Central Asia Via Middle Corridor - Valdis Dombrovskis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The EU and
Central Asia is working to shorten delivery time via the
Trans-Caspian International Transport route, the so-called Middle
Corridor, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the
European Commission, said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during an opening ceremony for Global Gateway
Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held
today in Brussels.
"The essencial element of out partnership is to develop
sustainable connections between our to regions for the benefits of
all. We aim to produce tangible results on the ground. As part of
the Global Gateway initiative, the EU, together with partners, has
conducted a study to analize sustainable transport connections with
Central Asia. The study concluded that the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route, spanning 11,000 km, has the
potential to handle more cargo. Our long-term objective is to
transform the corridor into a competitive and swift route,
connecting our regions in 15 days or less," he said.
The Middle Corridor starts in China and crosses Central Asian
countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then
passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye
before reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
