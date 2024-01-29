Draft Trademark 'Made In Karabakh - Heart Of Azerbaijan' Prepared - AZPROMO (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A draft trademark depicting 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' has been prepared, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"A draft of rules for the use of trademarks 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' and 'Made in Azerbaijan' has been prepared and submitted for feedback to the relevant structures," Abdullayev said.

AZPROMO was established in 2003 to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and stimulate exports of non-oil products.

AZPROMO is engaged in organizing various international events to achieve the goals set for the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, as well as to promote products to foreign markets, inform foreign customers about Azerbaijani products, help them establish contacts with local companies, and provide services and support to foreign companies wishing to obtain detailed information about the Azerbaijani investment environment and interested in investing based on the single window system.

