Draft Trademark 'Made In Karabakh - Heart Of Azerbaijan' Prepared - AZPROMO (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A draft trademark
depicting 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' has been
prepared, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during
a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
"A draft of rules for the use of trademarks 'Made in Karabakh -
heart of Azerbaijan' and 'Made in Azerbaijan' has been prepared and
submitted for feedback to the relevant structures," Abdullayev
said.
AZPROMO was established in 2003 to attract foreign investment in
the non-oil sector and stimulate exports of non-oil products.
AZPROMO is engaged in organizing various international events to
achieve the goals set for the development of the non-oil sector in
Azerbaijan, as well as to promote products to foreign markets,
inform foreign customers about Azerbaijani products, help them
establish contacts with local companies, and provide services and
support to foreign companies wishing to obtain detailed information
about the Azerbaijani investment environment and interested in
investing based on the single window system.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.