               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan Sends Request To Türkiye Regarding Terrorist Attack In Istanbul


1/29/2024 9:35:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Turkish authorities have received an official request to ascertain the identity of a Tajik citizen suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in Istanbul, Tajik Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shohin Samadi told Trend .

"An official request has been forwarded to Turkish authorities to identify a Tajik citizen suspected of committing a crime in a church in Istanbul. Our embassy is in close contact with the law enforcement agencies of Türkiye to clarify all the circumstances," the foreign ministry said.

On the afternoon of January 28, two masked men carried out an armed attack on a Catholic church in the northern part of Istanbul, resulting in the death of a Turkish citizen.

The Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya stated that the terrorist group ISIS was involved in the attack on the Catholic Church in Istanbul. Two suspects in the attack, one being a Tajikistan citizen and the other a Russian citizen, have been detained.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search