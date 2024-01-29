Tajikistan Sends Request To Türkiye Regarding Terrorist Attack In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Turkish
authorities have received an official request to ascertain the
identity of a Tajik citizen suspected of carrying out a terrorist
attack in Istanbul, Tajik Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shohin
Samadi told Trend .
"An official request has been forwarded to Turkish authorities
to identify a Tajik citizen suspected of committing a crime in a
church in Istanbul. Our embassy is in close contact with the law
enforcement agencies of Türkiye to clarify all the circumstances,"
the foreign ministry said.
On the afternoon of January 28, two masked men carried out an
armed attack on a Catholic church in the northern part of Istanbul,
resulting in the death of a Turkish citizen.
The Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya stated that
the terrorist group ISIS was involved in the attack on the Catholic
Church in Istanbul. Two suspects in the attack, one being a
Tajikistan citizen and the other a Russian citizen, have been
detained.
