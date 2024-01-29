Azerbaijan's Political Security Relies On Outcome Of Presidential Poll - Georgian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan,
situated in a region with intersecting international interests,
deems the upcoming presidential election as especially crucial for
the political and economic security of the country, said Doctor of
Historical Sciences Davit Kukhalashvili, Trend reports,
referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
Kukhalashvili also holds positions as an associate professor at
Caucasus's International University, a visiting professor at the
Georgian Technical University, and director of the Training and
Research Center for National and Corporate Security.
According to him, Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial
integrity was made possible by the government's rational and
flexible policies, and any positive outcome should have a logical
follow-up.
"Elections provide a favorable opportunity to legitimize the
accomplishments attained. Simultaneously, the election results will
play a crucial role in ensuring political security for Azerbaijan.
Similar to my own country, Georgia, Azerbaijan is well aware of the
implications of war and instability. Absolute political stability
is vital for economic development. I extend my wishes to Azerbaijan
and its people for peace, political and economic growth, and
lasting stability," the expert added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.