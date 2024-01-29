Azerbaijan's Political Security Relies On Outcome Of Presidential Poll - Georgian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan, situated in a region with intersecting international interests, deems the upcoming presidential election as especially crucial for the political and economic security of the country, said Doctor of Historical Sciences Davit Kukhalashvili, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Kukhalashvili also holds positions as an associate professor at Caucasus's International University, a visiting professor at the Georgian Technical University, and director of the Training and Research Center for National and Corporate Security.

According to him, Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity was made possible by the government's rational and flexible policies, and any positive outcome should have a logical follow-up.

"Elections provide a favorable opportunity to legitimize the accomplishments attained. Simultaneously, the election results will play a crucial role in ensuring political security for Azerbaijan. Similar to my own country, Georgia, Azerbaijan is well aware of the implications of war and instability. Absolute political stability is vital for economic development. I extend my wishes to Azerbaijan and its people for peace, political and economic growth, and lasting stability," the expert added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.