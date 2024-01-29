               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Draft Trademark 'Made In Karabakh - Heart Of Azerbaijan' Prepared - AZPROMO


1/29/2024 9:35:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A draft trademark depicting 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' has been prepared, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

The draft trademark was submitted to the relevant structures for feedback, he noted.

Will be updated

