Draft Trademark 'Made In Karabakh - Heart Of Azerbaijan' Prepared - AZPROMO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A draft trademark
depicting 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' has been
prepared, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and
Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during
a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend
reports.
The draft trademark was submitted to the relevant structures for
feedback, he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.