Draft Trademark 'Made In Karabakh - Heart Of Azerbaijan' Prepared - AZPROMO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A draft trademark depicting 'Made in Karabakh - heart of Azerbaijan' has been prepared, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

The draft trademark was submitted to the relevant structures for feedback, he noted.

