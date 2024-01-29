Addressing Climate Change Calls For Colossal Resources - Azerbaijani Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Addressing
climate change demands substantial funding, prompting countries to
thoroughly assess their willingness to contribute before engaging
in climate negotiations, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan
Yalchin Rafiyev at the I Baku Youth Event on Climate Negotiations,
Trend reports.
The deputy minister highlighted the utmost importance of climate
negotiations, the central theme of the event. He underscored that
the focus of the negotiations is not merely on the existence of
climate change but on the level of commitment from states and their
preparedness to take action to alleviate its impact.
Rafiyev stressed that in the ongoing negotiations, each country
advocates for its interests, considering its unique challenges and
risks. He acknowledged that endeavors to mitigate climate change
come with significant costs.
He added that active participation in climate negotiations and
offering proposals is crucial for all involved parties. He further
emphasized that citizens should also shoulder responsibility for
their environmental impact in their daily lives.
The deputy minister also urged the governments of the concerned
countries to collaborate in lowering greenhouse gas emissions,
adapting to change, and facilitating financing.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.