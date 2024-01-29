               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyrgyzstan's President Set To Visit Kazakhstan


1/29/2024 9:35:00 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov is set to embark on an official visit to Kazakhstan in 2024, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev made this announcement after his meeting with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Bishkek.

Kulubaev mentioned that this year will also see a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission, chaired by the respective heads of government.

Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on January 28, invited by Zhanybek Kulubaev. The minister began his visit by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex, honoring victims of Soviet repressions, and at the grave of the renowned Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.

According to the visit program, Nurtleu is also going to meet with President Sadyr Japarov during his stay.

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783644

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search