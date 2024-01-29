Kyrgyzstan's President Set To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan's
President Sadyr Japarov is set to embark on an official visit to
Kazakhstan in 2024, Trend reports.
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev made this
announcement after his meeting with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Murat Nurtleu in Bishkek.
Kulubaev mentioned that this year will also see a meeting of the
Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental commission, chaired by the
respective heads of government.
Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on January 28, invited by
Zhanybek Kulubaev. The minister began his visit by participating in
a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata Beyit Memorial Complex,
honoring victims of Soviet repressions, and at the grave of the
renowned Kyrgyz poet Chinghiz Aitmatov.
According to the visit program, Nurtleu is also going to meet
with President Sadyr Japarov during his stay.
