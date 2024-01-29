State Investment In Greening Azerbaijan's Economy Grows Yearly - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. State investment in greening the economy, modernizing infrastructure, and implementing innovative approaches in Azerbaijan grows year by year, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the country Umayra Taghiyeva said at the I Baku Youth Event on Climate Negotiations, Trend reports.

She noted that the development path of Azerbaijan is characterized by a "green" vector.

The official reminded that exactly 15 years ago, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change envisaged the expansion of the status of youth organizations, enabling them to receive official information, participate in conferences and meetings, and provide support.

"Today, in Baku, the organizing city of COP29, the voices of progressive youth from Türkiye, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan will be heard, reflecting efforts to combat climate change," Taghiyeva explained.

"This step was an adequate response to the growing number of youth organizations and their justified demand to be part of the climate decision-making process. Because the decisions made today on climate policy ultimately determine our future," she said.

The official emphasized that for the first time in the history of UN climate change negotiations, the ideas and voices of youth took center stage with the adoption of the Youth4Climate manifesto at PreCOP26.

"A representative of Azerbaijan, a schoolgirl (now a student), also attended this event and was one of the active members of the Azerbaijani delegation at COP28," mentioned Taghiyeva.

"I am proud to note that over 60 percent of the Azerbaijani delegation at COP28 consisted of youth. The delegates briefed on Azerbaijan's work on climate change, large-scale projects implemented in our country thanks to the wise and forward-looking policies of the head of state, and plans that will contribute to reducing the consequences of climate change and international efforts," she said.

According to her, one of the highlights of the two-week conference agenda was the thematic day dedicated to youth, children, and education.

"Of course, the event organized in our pavilion with the participation of foreign guests was met with great interest. Our climate champion has been appointed to represent youth at COP29, which will take place in Azerbaijan. Over the next two years, youth activist Leyla Gasanova will contribute to the climate negotiation agenda," the official noted.

"We hope that countries will be able to support keeping the global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees. Youth are increasingly aware of the difficulties and risks associated with the climate crisis," she pointed out.

"The mobilization of global youth in this direction once again demonstrates their great potential in promoting innovative ideas," added Taghiyeva.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were nominated as candidates. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy to support Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

To note, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, was appointed by the President of COP29 on January 4, 2024.

