State Investment In Greening Azerbaijan's Economy Grows Yearly - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. State investment
in greening the economy, modernizing infrastructure, and
implementing innovative approaches in Azerbaijan grows year by
year, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the
country Umayra Taghiyeva said at the I Baku Youth Event on Climate
Negotiations, Trend reports.
She noted that the development path of Azerbaijan is
characterized by a "green" vector.
The official reminded that exactly 15 years ago, the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change envisaged the expansion of
the status of youth organizations, enabling them to receive
official information, participate in conferences and meetings, and
provide support.
"Today, in Baku, the organizing city of COP29, the voices of
progressive youth from Türkiye, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Belarus,
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan
will be heard, reflecting efforts to combat climate change,"
Taghiyeva explained.
"This step was an adequate response to the growing number of
youth organizations and their justified demand to be part of the
climate decision-making process. Because the decisions made today
on climate policy ultimately determine our future," she said.
The official emphasized that for the first time in the history
of UN climate change negotiations, the ideas and voices of youth
took center stage with the adoption of the Youth4Climate manifesto
at PreCOP26.
"A representative of Azerbaijan, a schoolgirl (now a student),
also attended this event and was one of the active members of the
Azerbaijani delegation at COP28," mentioned Taghiyeva.
"I am proud to note that over 60 percent of the Azerbaijani
delegation at COP28 consisted of youth. The delegates briefed on
Azerbaijan's work on climate change, large-scale projects
implemented in our country thanks to the wise and forward-looking
policies of the head of state, and plans that will contribute to
reducing the consequences of climate change and international
efforts," she said.
According to her, one of the highlights of the two-week
conference agenda was the thematic day dedicated to youth,
children, and education.
"Of course, the event organized in our pavilion with the
participation of foreign guests was met with great interest. Our
climate champion has been appointed to represent youth at COP29,
which will take place in Azerbaijan. Over the next two years, youth
activist Leyla Gasanova will contribute to the climate negotiation
agenda," the official noted.
"We hope that countries will be able to support keeping the
global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees. Youth are
increasingly aware of the difficulties and risks associated with
the climate crisis," she pointed out.
"The mobilization of global youth in this direction once again
demonstrates their great potential in promoting innovative ideas,"
added Taghiyeva.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria were nominated as
candidates. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations
between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to
withdraw its candidacy to support Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
To note, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, was appointed by the President of
COP29 on January 4, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.