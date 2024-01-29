Azerbaijan Hotels Increase Revenues Over Last Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The income of hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan increased by 37.6 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 and amounted to 488.8 million manat, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, 60 percent came from room service, 27.7 percent from catering, 3.4 percent from treatment and healthcare services, and 8.9 percent from other services.

In 2023, the one-time capacity of hotels (inns) and hotel-type facilities was utilized at a rate of 20.1 percent, up from 15.7 percent in 2022. This statistic was 51.4 percent in Shabran, 44.1 percent in Naftalan, 29.9 percent in Beylagan, 29.8 percent in Baku, 27.4 percent in Guba, 25.7 percent in Lankaran, and 22.8 percent in Aghjabedi, all of which were lower than the national average.

