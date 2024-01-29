Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Privatized State Properties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan has privatized 51,867 small enterprises, facilities, and vehicles owned by the state from 1996–2022, Trend reports, referring to the State Service for Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, 15,571 cars, 15,248 leased and unused non-residential premises, 10,766 household service enterprises, 5,225 trade and catering enterprises, 1,008 industrial enterprises and equipment, 696 gas stations, 635 construction enterprises, 620 objects with unfinished construction, 393 bakeries, 392 pharmacies, 256 bakery enterprises and equipment, 87 cinemas, 82 kindergartens, 36 health care institutions, and 852 other real estate objects were privatized out of the property mentioned above.

Within 27 years, 1,566 joint-stock companies have been established in Azerbaijan. By the end of 2022, 1,476 of them were fully privatized.

