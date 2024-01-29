Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Privatized State Properties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan has
privatized 51,867 small enterprises, facilities, and vehicles owned
by the state from 1996–2022, Trend reports, referring to the State Service for
Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
According to the information, 15,571 cars, 15,248 leased and
unused non-residential premises, 10,766 household service
enterprises, 5,225 trade and catering enterprises, 1,008 industrial
enterprises and equipment, 696 gas stations, 635 construction
enterprises, 620 objects with unfinished construction, 393
bakeries, 392 pharmacies, 256 bakery enterprises and equipment, 87
cinemas, 82 kindergartens, 36 health care institutions, and 852
other real estate objects were privatized out of the property
mentioned above.
Within 27 years, 1,566 joint-stock companies have been
established in Azerbaijan. By the end of 2022, 1,476 of them were
fully privatized.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.