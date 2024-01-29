Iran Hopes For Resumption Of Azerbaijan's Embassy Activity In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iran hopes that
the diplomatic activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran will be
resumed within the framework of the common will, the spokesman for
the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the
press conference in Tehran on January 29, Trend reports.
The official recalled that a very tragic incident occurred
against the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran last year. This
incident harmed the relations between two neighboring and friendly
countries. However, the authorities of the two countries attempted
to reduce the negative influence of this event on the relations
between the two countries.
Kanaani said that following the framework and plan agreed by the
two countries to overcome the current situation, reciprocal visits
of senior officials in various areas took place between the two
countries during the past year.
“The two countries believe that those who are hostile and do not
wish to see positive and constructive relations between the two
countries should not exploit this event,” he added.
The spokesman also mentioned that the trial of the person who
assaulted the Azerbaijani embassy was conducted in Tehran on
January 27 with the attendance of various officials. During the
past year, with the collaboration of the judicial institutions of
the two countries, all the procedures related to the criminal case
were monitored, and the criminal case was submitted to the court.
The verdict of the court will be declared soon.
Kanaani stated that Iran once again empathizes with the sorrow
of the family of the Azerbaijani diplomat who was killed as a
result of the unfortunate attack on the Azerbaijani embassy and
extends condolences.
As reported, a terrorist attack was committed against the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result, one
diplomat of the Azerbaijani embassy was killed, and two diplomats
were injured.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783637
