Iran Hopes For Resumption Of Azerbaijan's Embassy Activity In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iran hopes that the diplomatic activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran will be resumed within the framework of the common will, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on January 29, Trend reports.

The official recalled that a very tragic incident occurred against the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran last year. This incident harmed the relations between two neighboring and friendly countries. However, the authorities of the two countries attempted to reduce the negative influence of this event on the relations between the two countries.

Kanaani said that following the framework and plan agreed by the two countries to overcome the current situation, reciprocal visits of senior officials in various areas took place between the two countries during the past year.

“The two countries believe that those who are hostile and do not wish to see positive and constructive relations between the two countries should not exploit this event,” he added.

The spokesman also mentioned that the trial of the person who assaulted the Azerbaijani embassy was conducted in Tehran on January 27 with the attendance of various officials. During the past year, with the collaboration of the judicial institutions of the two countries, all the procedures related to the criminal case were monitored, and the criminal case was submitted to the court. The verdict of the court will be declared soon.

Kanaani stated that Iran once again empathizes with the sorrow of the family of the Azerbaijani diplomat who was killed as a result of the unfortunate attack on the Azerbaijani embassy and extends condolences.

As reported, a terrorist attack was committed against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result, one diplomat of the Azerbaijani embassy was killed, and two diplomats were injured.

