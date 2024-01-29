ADB Issues Bonds In Azerbaijani Currency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) has made a new bond placement in
Azerbaijan's national currency and raised 19.5 million manat
(approximately $11.5 million), Trend reports.
According to the ADB, the issue is structured as a three-year
currency-linked bond with an amortization fund that mirrors the
amortization terms of the main loan aimed at financing the
development of women's entrepreneurship and agribusiness in
Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, the bond is denominated in Azerbaijani manats, but
settlements are handled in US dollars, which attracts foreign
investors.
The coupon rate is 6.5 percent per year, and it is traded on the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
However, this is the third offering of ADB bonds denominated in
Azerbaijani manats, and the first in local currency in 2024. The
ADB raised 8.4 million manats in January 2023 and 14.5 million
manats in November.
To note, Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999.
During the period of cooperation, the bank has provided the country
with loans and grants worth more than $5.2 billion.
