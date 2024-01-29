Azerbaijan Airs Timing Of Ballot Papers' Handover To Precinct Election Commissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Ballot papers for
the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will
be handed over to precinct election commissions this week, Trend reports via the
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) must deliver
ballot papers to district election commissions by February 2.
District election commissions must provide ballot papers to
district precinct election commissions by February 4.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
