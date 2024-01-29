Azerbaijani Citizens Of Armenian-Origin Can Vote In Presidential Election - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Armenian-origin
citizens are eligible to participate in the presidential election
as Azerbaijani citizens, said Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
"All citizens of Azerbaijan, irrespective of gender, residence,
or affiliation with national minorities, are entitled to equal
rights," he said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
