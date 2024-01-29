               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Denies Any Role In Drone Attack On US Base In Jordan - MFA


1/29/2024 9:34:44 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, denied any involvement by Iran in the assault on a US military base in Jordan on Sunday, Trend reports.

Kanaani stated this today in response to the allegations against Iran regarding the UAV strike on US troops in Jordan.

The spokesman stated that Iran does not favor the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. He also said that Iran does not meddle with the choices of resistance groups that support Palestine. This is because the resistance groups in the region do not follow Iran's orders.

He further said that the repeated false claims against Iran are driven by specific political motives to alter the realities in the region.

A UAV attacked the US military base in Jordan near the Syrian border last night. The attack killed three American soldiers and wounded 34 others.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search