Iran Denies Any Role In Drone Attack On US Base In Jordan - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Nasser Kanaani,
the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, denied any involvement
by Iran in the assault on a US military base in Jordan on Sunday,
Trend reports.
Kanaani stated this today in response to the allegations against
Iran regarding the UAV strike on US troops in Jordan.
The spokesman stated that Iran does not favor the escalation of
conflicts in the Middle East. He also said that Iran does not
meddle with the choices of resistance groups that support
Palestine. This is because the resistance groups in the region do
not follow Iran's orders.
He further said that the repeated false claims against Iran are
driven by specific political motives to alter the realities in the
region.
A UAV attacked the US military base in Jordan near the Syrian
border last night. The attack killed three American soldiers and
wounded 34 others.
