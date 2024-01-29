Every Family In Tajikistan Should Have Two-Year Store Of Vital Foods -Tajik President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 29. Every family
in Tajikistan should have a stock of essential food items for up to
two years, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in a
congratulatory message on the occasion of the Sada holiday,
Trend reports.
"Due to climate change, the socio-economic situation in the
modern world is worsening every day. With the increasing global
population, demand for food products is on the rise. This poses one
of the most serious contemporary challenges," Rahmon said.
He noted that in the complex and unpredictable conditions of the
modern world, Tajik citizens should work harder, use land and water
efficiently and wisely, produce as much as possible, and contribute
to the realization of Tajikistan's national strategic goal of
ensuring the country's food security.
He further highlighted the impact of the breakdown of old supply
chains and the constant rise in food prices on this issue.
Sada is one of the oldest and most important holidays of the
Tajik people, symbolizing the triumph of warmth and light over cold
and darkness, with its central emblem being the glowing bonfire.
This holiday serves as a precursor to Navruz, celebrated on March
20–21 (the ancient New Year holiday). On December 6, 2023,
Tajikistan successfully proposed the inclusion of Sada on the
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List during the 18th session
held in Kasane, Botswana.
