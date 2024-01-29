Preparations For Presidential Election In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Finalize

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Preparations for the extraordinary presidential election in Lachin, Shusha, and other Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation have concluded, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The chairman of the CEC emphasized the significance of comprehensive observation by international organizations.

"We specifically recommend that the OSCE long-term mission monitor the process in the territories liberated from occupation. The OSCE's job should be to conduct meticulous observations in these areas. Given that we refer to this election as the Election of Victory, it is critical that all of us actively participate," Panahov added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

