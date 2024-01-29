Preparations For Presidential Election In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Finalize

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Preparations for
the extraordinary presidential election in Lachin, Shusha, and
other Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation
have concluded, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
The chairman of the CEC emphasized the significance of
comprehensive observation by international organizations.
"We specifically recommend that the OSCE long-term mission
monitor the process in the territories liberated from occupation.
The OSCE's job should be to conduct meticulous observations in
these areas. Given that we refer to this election as the Election
of Victory, it is critical that all of us actively participate,"
Panahov added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
