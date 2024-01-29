PACE Incites Armenia, Endangering Security In South Caucasus - Mexican Newspaper

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is inciting Armenia and
endangering the security of the South Caucasus, said specialist in
international politics and security Talya Iscan in her article in
the leading Mexican publication El Universal, Trend reports.
According to her, in the backdrop of intricate global relations
involving numerous conflicts, recent events within the PACE against
the Azerbaijani delegation have raised concerns and sparked
debate.
"These measures, seemingly affecting Azerbaijan's involvement in
PACE, prompt questions about the fairness and justification of such
restrictions. It is crucial to highlight the contradictory nature
of these actions, as they accuse Azerbaijan of acts acknowledged by
the international community as having been carried out by Armenia,"
Iscan said.
"This occurs within the framework of recent unwarranted Western
actions against Azerbaijan, primarily spearheaded by France.
Questions arise about the inconsistency of these actions, given
that Azerbaijan is a longtime ally of the West in Afghanistan, the
North, and Iraq and also plays an important role in Europe's energy
security.," she added.
"The choice not to confirm the accreditation of the Azerbaijani
delegation may be connected to France's recent aggressive stance
against Azerbaijan. Such actions pose a threat to peace, as backing
Armenia's unrealistic expectations and revanchist circles might
jeopardize the peace process in the region. It appears that Armenia
is not demonstrating enough sincerity in this process, as evidenced
by all members of the Armenian delegation to PACE voting against
Azerbaijan's accreditation," the specialist said.
"After 23 years of Azerbaijan's Council of Europe membership,
amidst political stability and the restoration of affected
territories, certain parties in PACE have initiated attacks against
Azerbaijan. This prompts questions about the motives driving such
actions," she added.
"Presently, the European Union has opted to align
unconditionally with Armenia, displaying biased and hostile
attitudes towards Azerbaijan without regard for justice. This
contradicts the declared values of the European Union and has the
potential to escalate political tensions in the region. Europe's
policy of encouraging Armenia in the Caucasus and impeding peace
processes runs counter to the principles professed by the European
Union. This stance, supporting conflicts beyond its region for
self-interest, gives the impression of double standards in
diplomacy," Iscan said in the article.
The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were
challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session.
Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to
deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan
allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh."
Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not
invited" to observe the presidential elections to be held on
February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a
one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist
measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.
